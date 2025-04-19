Kogi Govt Signs Landmark Partnership With China’s Hunan Province- Info Commissioner

…Agreement Covers Agriculture, Mining, and the Ajaokuta Industrial Park

In a major step towards driving economic growth, the Kogi State Government has secured a landmark partnership with Hunan Province, China, aimed at enhancing development across key sectors including agriculture, mining, and industrialization. This collaboration, formalized during a high-level visit by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and his delegation to China, is set to position Kogi as a prime investment destination in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, described the Governor’s trip as a “masterstroke that will change the investment narrative of Kogi State.” He emphasized that the partnership with Hunan will boost the state’s agricultural and solid mineral sectors while attracting foreign investments and advancing collaboration towards the realization of the Ajaokuta Industrial Park.

Hunan Province, with its capital city in Changsha, is one of China’s largest provinces, boasting a GDP in excess of N1 trillion. Known for its strengths in agriculture, solid minerals, and industrial development, Hunan is the fourth-largest steel producer and the highest rice-producing province in China. The province’s successful model of industrial parks has fueled its impressive economic growth, making it an ideal partner for Kogi State, which shares many similarities, including an expansive river system and abundant natural resources.

In line with these synergies, the Kogi State Government deliberately sought a partnership with Hunan Province under the China-Africa Economic and Trade Partnership (CAETP) and a ‘Sister City’ collaboration agreement. The partnership aims to unlock Kogi’s vast agricultural and mineral potential while fostering industrial growth and infrastructure development.

According to the Commissioner, the agreements signed by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and Governor Mao Weiming of Hunan Province focus on the development of an Industrial Park in Ajaokuta, Kogi State. This Industrial Park is expected to serve as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), creating opportunities for both local and international investors.

His words: “As part of the collaboration, a series of investment-related meetings have been held, with the support of Hunan officials, to identify anchor and tenant investors for the Industrial Park. Early progress has been promising, with several Chinese investors expressing strong interest in the project, marking significant ‘quick wins’ for the partnership.

“The economic potential of Kogi State is now firmly on the international radar. The agreements signed with Hunan Province are just the beginning of a new era of industrial growth, global partnerships, and sustainable development for our state,” Fanwo said.

The delegation, personally led by the Chief Servant of the State, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, included the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of Kogi State, Mr. Nda Salami; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Muizudeen Abdullahi, SAN; the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Development, Hon. Idris Asiru; the Auditor General of the State, Mr. Yakubu Okala; as well as other top government officials and investment advisors. The team is working diligently to ensure the successful implementation of the agreements and to continue attracting foreign direct investment to Kogi State.

“The fact that the Chief Servant of the State is leading the delegation and negotiations has instilled confidence in the investors that Kogi is ready for business. This is in line with the promise of the Chief Servant to make the State the global epicenter of investments and to diversify the economy.

“Governor Ododo’s leadership and vision were key to building confidence and trust with Chinese investors, showing a clear commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investment. The Kogi State Government is focused on making the State a hub for industrial development, leveraging the new partnership with Hunan to unlock vast opportunities in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and industrial parks.”

“On January 27, 2025, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo promised an unprecedented foreign investment drive to ensure Kogi’s resources work for the people of Kogi. Less than three months after that promise, he is already crossing continents to attract meaningful development to the state”, he concluded.