Statement on President Tinubu’s Return to Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe.

His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

The President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption.