PDP NWC Clarifies On Tony Aziegbemi-led Edo State Caretaker Committee

April 18, 2025
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party says its attention has been drawn to a misrepresentation in the public on the status of the leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the Party. PDP National publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement issued in Abuja stated that the Edo State Chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Hon. Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee. It clarified that the NWC at its meeting of 6th of February, 2025 and pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) constituted the Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 days effective from February 6, 2025. Party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and other critical stakeholders should therefore disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP.

April 18, 2025
