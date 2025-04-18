Nigeria Governors Forum Commiserates With Plateau State, Calls For Peace Over New Violence

The Leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum has commiserated with the government and people of plateau state over the outbreak of new violence in parts of the state In a statement signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq describes the situation as disturbing and avoidable and appeals to everyone to unite and embrace lasting peace on the plateau The state further commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for dousing tension and effectively managing the situation and prayed for God to grant mercy to those who lost their lives and comfort their families including property destroyed during the violence.