Easter Celebrations: IGP Orders Tight Security, Visibility

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, extends warm Easter greetings to Christian faithful across the country as they mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ — a season symbolizing hope, renewal, and sacrifice. He urges Christians to reflect on these values and continue to promote peace, unity, and goodwill within their communities.

In a statement, the IGP directs all Commissioners of Police in State Commands and Formations, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to ensure watertight security arrangements through enhanced visibility policing, heightened vigilance, and proactive intelligence gathering to guarantee a safe and secure Easter celebration for all citizens.

The IGP also stresses the importance of strategic deployment of personnel to worship centres, recreational venues, major highways, and other public spaces to deter criminal activities and provide swift responses to any security threats that may arise.

He calls on members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by sharing timely and credible information that can help prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Citizens are further advised to remain security conscious, act responsibly, and avoid reckless driving during the festive season and beyond.