Chief Of Defence Staff General Musa Felicitates With Soldiers, Officers And Christians @ Easter

The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa felicitates with the Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter Celebration. The CDS extends warm greetings to soldiers and officers at home, on duty, and in various theatres of operations across the country and beyond. He noted that Easter is a season of reflection and renewal of faith and acknowledges the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ as His resurrection restores hope to humanity. General Christopher Musa enjoins Nigerians to remember the Nation’s fallen comrades, men and women who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty and pray for the quick recovery for those wounded in action, and for strength and comfort for their families.