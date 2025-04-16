Honourable Minister Holds Operational Brief With Chief Of Defence Staff And Service Chiefs To Address National Security Situation

The Honourable Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, CON, mni, today, 15 April 2025, held his operational briefing with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) alongside the Service Chiefs at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.The high-level meeting was convened to provide the Honourable Minister with a comprehensive appraisal of the prevailing security landscape across the country. The briefing focused on the operational engagements, challenges, and strategic efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in combating insecurity and restoring peace to troubled regions.In particular, the Minister was briefed on the current security situation in the North East, Plateau State, North West, North Central and South East regions, being the areas most affected by insurgency, banditry and communal unrest. The discussions centred on how to boost ongoing military operations, intelligence coordination, inter-agency collaboration and resource allocation to achieve sustainable peace and national stability.The security situation in Borno and Plateau states were extensively discussed.



Accordingly, viable strategies were developed to effectively counter them and restore normalcy in the affected areas.The Minister further stressed his firm commitment to working collaboratively with the Armed Forces to evolve effective strategies that will bring lasting solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges. He also reaffirmed the unwavering support of the President for the Armed Forces and emphasises the need for a proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-engaged approach to national defence.At the end, the Minister pointed out that the briefing has given a clearer picture of the operational realities on the ground in addition to what he witnessed during his visits. The briefing has also afforded the Armed Forces to reel out their efforts and strategies to ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians as mandated in the constitution. He added that. “We are determined to support our gallant troops with the necessary tools and policies needed to win the fight against insecurity and ensure that every Nigerian lives in safety and dignity.”

Sani Datti

For: Director Information and Public Relations