Electricity Supply Restored In Bayelsa & Parts Of Rivers States

April 16, 2025
Electricity supply has been restored to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers States following reconstruction of vandalized four transmission towers along Owerri-Ahoada line.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says with bulk power restored on Owerri-Ahoada transmission line, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company can now supply electricity to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers States which have been without supply for thirty four days.

TCN encourages communities to join in the fight against vandalism of critical power infrastructure in the country.

