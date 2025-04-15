President Tinubu Is Laying Solid Foundation For A Prosperous Nigeria – Sen. Barau Jibrin

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin says President Tinubu has in the last 23 months of his administration left no one in doubt, of his commitment to laying a solid foundation for the prosperity of Nigeria.

In a statement, Senator Barau while urging citizens to support the President in his quest to address challenges facing the country, cited some of the milestone achievements such as transforming the economy, improving security and developing infrastructure across the country for the benefit of all.

He expressed optimism that the newly established regional development commissions, the special agro processing zones, the Students loan Fund, payment of forex backlog and construction of highways, including the Abuja – Kaduna -Kano are all visible pro masses initiatives meant to take the country to enviable heights.