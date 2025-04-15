News

Federal Government Announces Friday 18th And Monday 21st As Easter Public Holidays

April 15, 2025
0 35 Less than a minute

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 18th and Monday, 21st April, 2025 as public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations.

In a statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates Christians, urging them to reflect on the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. He also calls for prayers for peace, unity, and national development, reaffirming President Tinubu’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister encourages citizens to show love and kindness to one another and wishes all a joyful Easter celebration.

April 15, 2025
0 35 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SULTAN DECLARES SUNDAY AS FIRST DAY OF SHAWWAL

March 29, 2025

Musawa Celebrates President Bola Tinubu’s Birthday @73

March 29, 2025

President Tinubu Appoints Board Chairmen For Nta, Automotive Council, 21 Others, And Director-general For National Agricultural Seed Council

March 29, 2025

Achimugu’s Investigations Have no Bearing with Atiku or Sango-Olu’s Issues

March 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button