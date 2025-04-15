Federal Government Announces Friday 18th And Monday 21st As Easter Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 18th and Monday, 21st April, 2025 as public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations.

In a statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates Christians, urging them to reflect on the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. He also calls for prayers for peace, unity, and national development, reaffirming President Tinubu’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister encourages citizens to show love and kindness to one another and wishes all a joyful Easter celebration.