ECOWAS To Officially Launch Golden Jubilee Celebrations In Accra, Ghana

The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet on Tuesday 22 April 2025 in Accra, Ghana, to officially launch the activities planned as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the sub-regional institution.

Founded on 28 May 1975 in Lagos, Nigeria, ECOWAS is one of the four Regional Economic Communities , in Africa with numerous achievements and programmes to its credit, facilitating regional integration and the development of the populations of its Member States.

The Accra celebrations will be featuring a series of colourful events, including the presentation of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee logo and theme, as well as artistic and cultural performances recounting the history of ECOWAS from its creation in Lagos by the Founding Fathers, through its various reforms, to its successes and major achievements in the Member States.