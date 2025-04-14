Presidency Disclaims 2027 Campaign Billboards Nationwide

The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Worth noting is that some of these billboards with pictures of the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emblazoned on them are springing up in Abuja and Kano in particular.

While President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima greatly appreciate their teeming and loyal supporters across the country for their enthusiasm and continuing support, the two leaders do not support any campaign that breaches the laws of the land.

The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections. Premature campaigning can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages. As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the electoral process.

Until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, the President has not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him through any media channel—be it Out-of-Home, print, digital, radio, or television.

Therefore, we urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials on billboards nationwide to cease immediately.

President Tinubu and his deputy are fully committed to delivering the ongoing task of nation-building they have set for themselves. This commitment is evident in their focus on economic revitalisation, human capital development, infrastructural renewal, social investment, and national security.

When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans.

Bayo Onanuga