House Names 19-man Ad-Hoc Committee On Rivers State Oversight

April 14, 2025
The House of Representatives has named a 19-man Ad-Hoc Committee of lawmakers to monitor implementation of the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

House Spokesman Akin Rotimi says the Ad-Hoc Committee chaired by House leader Julius Ihonvbere with Minority Whip Ali Isa as deputy chairman, will ensure that governance in Rivers State remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

This development underscores the resolve of the House of Representatives to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and ensure that the extraordinary measures during the emergency period remain subject to legislative oversight, guided by transparency, accountability, and the best interest of the good people of Rivers State.

