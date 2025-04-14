Federal Government Refutes US Report Says It’s Committed To Security / Religious Freedom

Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to security and religious freedom in response to a recent social media post by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja regarding Nigeria’s security situation and statements from some religious leaders.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicates that the government has taken decisive actions, such as deploying security forces to areas affected by violence, promoting peace-building between farmers and herders, enhancing intelligence operations, and implementing policies to address root causes like land use and economic development.

While acknowledging the right of religious leaders to express their opinions, the statement emphasized that their testimonies misrepresent the complexities of the situation.

It urged responsible reporting that reflects these complexities and encourages constructive dialogue rather than division.