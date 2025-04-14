News

Federal Government Refutes US Report Says It’s Committed To Security / Religious Freedom

April 14, 2025
0 23 Less than a minute

Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to security and religious freedom in response to a recent social media post by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja regarding Nigeria’s security situation and statements from some religious leaders.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicates that the government has taken decisive actions, such as deploying security forces to areas affected by violence, promoting peace-building between farmers and herders, enhancing intelligence operations, and implementing policies to address root causes like land use and economic development.

While acknowledging the right of religious leaders to express their opinions, the statement emphasized that their testimonies misrepresent the complexities of the situation.

It urged responsible reporting that reflects these complexities and encourages constructive dialogue rather than division.

April 14, 2025
0 23 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SULTAN DECLARES SUNDAY AS FIRST DAY OF SHAWWAL

March 29, 2025

Musawa Celebrates President Bola Tinubu’s Birthday @73

March 29, 2025

President Tinubu Appoints Board Chairmen For Nta, Automotive Council, 21 Others, And Director-general For National Agricultural Seed Council

March 29, 2025

Achimugu’s Investigations Have no Bearing with Atiku or Sango-Olu’s Issues

March 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button