News

Electricity Supply Restored In Bayelsa & Parts Of Rivers States

April 14, 2025
0 8 Less than a minute

Electricity supply has been restored to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers States following reconstruction of vandalized four transmission towers along Owerri-Ahoada line.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says with bulk power restored on Owerri-Ahoada transmission line, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company can now supply electricity to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers States which have been without supply for thirty four days.

TCN encourages communities to join in the fight against vandalism of critical power infrastructure in the country.

April 14, 2025
0 8 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SULTAN DECLARES SUNDAY AS FIRST DAY OF SHAWWAL

March 29, 2025

Musawa Celebrates President Bola Tinubu’s Birthday @73

March 29, 2025

President Tinubu Appoints Board Chairmen For Nta, Automotive Council, 21 Others, And Director-general For National Agricultural Seed Council

March 29, 2025

Achimugu’s Investigations Have no Bearing with Atiku or Sango-Olu’s Issues

March 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button