SULTAN DECLARES SUNDAY AS FIRST DAY OF SHAWWAL

March 29, 2025
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has.declared Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the First Day of Shawwal 1446AH

The Sultan made the announcement in a special broadcast from at His palace in Sokoto, following reports from various Emirs across the Country confirming the sighting of the new Crescent.

Sultan Sa’ad called on Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s Leaders, seeking Allah’s guidance for good governance and National progress.

He emphasised the importance of prayer and supplication, urging Muslims to continue to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of Nigeria.

The Sultan stressed the need for continued peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, regardless of their diverse backgrounds.

He urged Muslims to extend hands of friendship and solidarity to their fellow Nigerians, promoting unity and harmony in the Country.

The declaration is in line with Islamic tradition, which relies on the sighting of the Moon to determine the start of the new Month.

By the Sultan’s announcement tomorrow Sunday 30th March, 2025 is Eid-el- Fitr across Nigeria, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal 1446AH.

