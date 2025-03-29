President Tinubu Appoints Board Chairmen For Nta, Automotive Council, 21 Others, And Director-general For National Agricultural Seed Council

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Board Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

A statement by Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

Information & Strategy, says President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari from Katsina State as Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council.

The President further appointed the following Nigerians as board chairmen of various federal government institutions:

Mallam Muhammad Massan, APC State Chairman, Bauchi State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC State Chairman, Kano State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service.

Dr. Austian Agada, APC State Chairman, Benue State – Board Chairman, National Agricultural Seed Council.

Macdonald Ebere, APC State Chairman, Imo State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos.

Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo, APC State Chairman, Akwa Ibom State – Board Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa.

Chief Emma Eneukwu, Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC – Board Chairman, National Automotive Development Council.

Aminu Musa Bobi, APC State Chairman, Niger State – Board Chairman, National Library of Nigeria.

Pharm. Abass Olayide, APC State Chairman, Oyo State – Board Chairman, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna.

Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, APC State Chairman, Yobe State – Board Chairman, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

Benjamin Omale, APC State Chairman, Benue State – Board Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.

Rufus Bature, APC State Chairman, Plateau State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Coal Corporation.

Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kana, APC State Chairman, Kebbi State – Board Chairman, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.

Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, APC National Working Committee Member, from Abia State – Board Chairman, Project Development Institute (PRODA).

Comrade Mustapha Salihu, APC State Chairman, Adamawa State – Board Chairman, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, APC State Chairman, Abia State – Board Chairman, National Parks Headquarters.

Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, APC State Chairman, Federal Capital Territory – Board Chairman, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.

Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, APC State Chairman, Taraba State – Board Chairman, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria.

Sola Elesin, APC State Chairman, Ekiti State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, APC State Chairman, Edo State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure.

Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, APC State Chairman, Zamfara State – Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, APC State Chairman, Jigawa State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano.

Barr. Idris Shuaibu, APC State Chairman, Adamawa State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.

[8:41 PM, 3/28/2025] Edina Justice: Deputy Senate President Urges Calm, Calls On Security To Find Killers

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin has condemned the killing of travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, urging security agencies to immediately go after the perpetrators.

Describing the killings as barbaric, inhumane, and devilish, the Deputy Senate President appealed to the Edo State Police Command and other security agencies to take decisive action to bring the culprits to justice.

He urges calm, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

[8:47 PM, 3/28/2025] Edina Justice: PRESIDENT TINUBU DIRECTS MANHUNT FOR KILLERS OF HUNTERS IN EDO

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government of Edo State.

The President, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, directed Police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, indicates that President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain.

The President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country.

President Tinubu commended the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi for their swift response to avert the escalation of tension.