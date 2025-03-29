Musawa Celebrates President Bola Tinubu’s Birthday @73

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has joined Nigerians in celebrating the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday.

Minister Musawa describes the President as a visionary leader who has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the development of the nation’s creative sector.

She eulogizes his administration’s outstanding support in promoting Nigeria’s vibrant creative sector, adding that the ministry has witnessed significant support in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“As the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, I am honored to acknowledge President Tinubu’s instrumental role in establishing our Ministry, which has been a game-changer in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative industries. His leadership has created a conducive environment for artistic expression, innovation, and entrepreneurship to thrive.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry has made significant strides in implementing policies and programs aimed at harnessing the potential of the creative economy. His government’s commitment to the development of the sector has been evident in the various initiatives and projects aimed at promoting Nigeria’s arts, culture, and tourism globally.

“As we celebrate this special day, we salute President Tinubu’s vision, leadership, and dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative sector. We wish him a happy birthday and many more years of good health, wisdom, and prosperity,”Minister Musawa stated.