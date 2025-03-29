IGP Condemns Mob Action in Edo, Orders Immediate FCID Takeover

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has strongly condemned the violent mob action against a group of travelers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State.

A statement by the force indicates that the travelers were intercepted while transporting nineteen (19) locally fabricated firearms in a truck, claiming to be hunters. However, the vigilantes, unconvinced by their explanation, accused them of being kidnappers and took the law into their own hands.

Without following due process or conducting a proper investigation, the vigilante group subjected some of the individuals to unlawful mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences. In response, the Edo State Police Command swiftly deployed operatives to restore law and order. So far, fourteen (14) suspects have been arrested, while a manhunt is ongoing for others involved.

Meanwhile, The IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq Abubakar, to take over the case and ensure a thorough, impartial, and expedited investigation. He reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and warned that extrajudicial actions would not be tolerated.

The IGP urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with investigators, emphasizing that all those found culpable will face the full weight of the law.