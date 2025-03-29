First Lady Greets Muslims @ Eid-el-Fitr

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu felicitates Muslims across the country as they mark the end of Ramadan 1448 AH

In her message congratulating them for successfully observing the holy month, the First Lady prays that Almighty Allah accepts their fast, supplications, and good deeds, and reward them abundantly for their dedication and sacrifice.

She urges them to make the celebration a time of empathy, love, unity, and compassion towards one another, and continue to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and generosity that Islam teaches.

While wishing them a joyful celebration, she prays that the blessings of Ramadan bring harmony to our nation and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people.