First Lady Celebrates President Bola Tinubu @73

March 29, 2025
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has felicitated with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he turns 73.

In a personal message to celebrate his birthday, the First Lady appreciates God’s faithfulness in the life of the President over the years.

She describes the president as her knight in shining armor, whose strength, courage and resilience have all contributed to who they both are today.

Wishing the President a happy birthday celebration, the First Lady prays for long life, divine health, joy, peace and prosperity.

