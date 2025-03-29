News

Deputy Senate President urges calm, calls on security to find culprits killers

March 29, 2025
Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin has condemned the killing of travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, urging security agencies to immediately go after the perpetrators.

Describing the killings as barbaric, inhumane, and devilish, the Deputy Senate President appealed to the Edo State Police Command and other security agencies to take decisive action to bring the culprits to justice.

He urges calm, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

March 29, 2025
