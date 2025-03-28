News

Nigeria / Germany Reinforce Defence Partnership

March 28, 2025
Nigeria and Germany have strengthened bilateral defence cooperation with the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the German Technical Advisory Group.

The 12 years old agreement which is renewed every four years, was formalized at the Ship House, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, described the MoU as a strategic counterpart funding arrangement that underscores the defence ties between both nations.

The German Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Boris Bovekemp, reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to enhancing cooperation in defence, security, and capacity-building initiatives.

