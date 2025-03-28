FRSC Deploys Personnel And Logistics For 2025 Safe Eid-el- Fitri Sallah Celebration:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed it’s entire workforce, including Special Marshals to the highways to ensure hitch free movement as commuters travel from one destination to another across the nation.

The 2025 Eid-el Fitri Special Patrol which commences from Thursday 27 March to 02 April 2025 targets the following cardinal objectives which include; Reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), Road Traffic Fatalities (RTF), and Road Traffic Injuries (RTI), Strict enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations, Prompt rescue and response to distress calls, Speedy removal of obstructions from the highways among others, Result oriented public education and enlightenment, as well as Enforcement of critical offences that induce Road Traffic Crashes.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed says the Corps would achieve those objectives through effective and efficient distribution of logistics and operational materials nationwide. This logistics include the deployment of 157 administrative vehicles, 754 patrol vehicles, 143 ambulances, and 48 tow trucks. This is in addition to deployment of radar guns to check speed violations, setting out 16 traffic control camps on different routes, as well as man 53 critical routes nationwide.