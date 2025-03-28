FG Assures UNESCO of Media Information Literacy Institute’s Autonomy, Sustainability

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured UNESCO of the sustainability and autonomy of the Category 2 Media Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, which will be sited within the precincts of the National Open University of Nigeria in Abuja. Idris gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday when he received the Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO,

Dr. Hajo Sani, in his office on a courtesy visit. The Minister stated that while UNESCO’s guidelines require the Institute to be affiliated with a university,

it will remain autonomous with its governance structure. “As you know, the guidelines of UNESCO ensure that the Institute will not just operate; it has to be attached to a university. Even though it is attached to a university, it also has to run independently and part of the requirements is that there has to be some autonomy for the Institute. Let me assure UNESCO that there will be full autonomy for the Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute when it fully takes off in Nigeria. “We are committed to that and not only that, we are also putting the building blocks to ensure the corporate sustainability of the institute. Whatever we do, if we are unable to sustain and meet international standards, of course,

UNESCO will have to review our status. I want to assure you that we will meet up and uphold all the standards that UNESCO has put in place to have the Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria,” he said. The Minister stated that President Tinubu has already demonstrated unwavering commitment to the establishment of the institute by providing initial funding to ensure that Nigeria meets all the requirements set by UNESCO.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is committed and we are drawing our inspiration from the kind of commitment we also saw from Mr. President. Recall last year when this came about and there was the need for us to have the initial funding to ensure the success of the institute, the President graciously approved funding and he told me whatever it would take, I must make sure that the UNESCO Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute is set up –the first Category 2 Institute for the entire world, here in Nigeria. I think this is a big feat for our country,” he stated. Idris stated that UNESCO’s decision to establish the institute in Nigeria reflects the renewed confidence of the international community in the country, emphasizing that, at a time when fake news, misinformation, and disinformation pose global challenges, the institute will serve as a hub for training media and information professionals while also developing strategies to combat these threats.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Open University of Nigeria for their significant roles in establishing the institute and pledged that his ministry would continue to work diligently to ensure its successful takeoff. The MIL Institute initiative was first introduced following Nigeria’s successful hosting of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week in 2021.

Since then, the country has garnered significant international support and successfully navigated multiple stages of approval within UNESCO’s Executive Board, positioning Nigeria as the preferred host for the first-ever Category II MIL Institute in the world. A recent feasibility study conducted by UNESCO experts has yielded positive results, paving the way for the next critical steps in securing formal approval. The institute will be hosted at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), aligning with UNESCO’s guidelines that require such centers to be affiliated with a university while maintaining full autonomy.