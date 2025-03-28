News

Deputy Senate President Eulogises President Tinubu at 73

March 28, 2025
Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin has eulogised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a visionary leader, working tirelessly to address the country’s challenges.

In a statement Barau says President Tinubu has demonstrated a life of dedicated service as one of the foremost advocates in the struggle for the attainment and entrenchment of democracy in the country, who in the
past 22 months of leadership, has repositioned Nigeria for the benefit of both present and future generations.

While wishing him many more years of grace, Barau urges citizens to continue to pray for the country and offer their full support to President Tinubu to move the country forward.

