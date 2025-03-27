Yobe State Police Command Received New Commissioner of Police, Assumes Duty

Yobe State Police Command is pleased to announce the assumption of duty of the new Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado Christopher psc, fdc.

A statement by the Police public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Dungus Abdulkarim noted that the New CP Emmanuel Ado is a

seasoned law enforcement officer, who brings over three decades of experience to his new role.

A native of Rijau LGA, Niger State, CP Emmanuel Ado holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Hons degree in Political Science from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (1990).

Throughout his illustrious career, the CP attended various professional courses, workshops, and seminars domestically and internationally, including the Israeli Military Institute, Academy for Advanced Security, Tel Aviv, Israel (2008). held strategic positions in the Force, including ADC to Governor, Enugu State; 2iC Mopol 28, Umuahia; and pioneer Commander, CTU Base 3, Portharcourt

As the 33rd Commissioner of Police in Yobe State since the command’s establishment, CP Ado is committed to serving the people of Yobe State and ensuring their safety and security. His expertise in community policing, law enforcement, tactics, investigation, and strategic leadership will be invaluable assets in achieving this goal.

The Command invites the public to cooperate with the new Commissioner of Police as he works to enhance the security and well-being of the state.