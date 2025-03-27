NNPC Ltd Ready for Initial Public Offer
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is at the final stage
of getting listed in the capital market, This in keeping with the provisions of the
Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.
A Statement by Olufemi Soneye
Chief Corporate Communications Officer
NNPC Ltd.
disclosed that the Company’s Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer
(CFIO), Olugbenga Oluwaniyi, at a consultative meeting with partners at the
NNPC Towers, Abuja
He said NNPC Ltd is currently engaging with prospective partners in an exercise
tagged, “NNPC Ltd. IPO Beauty Parade in line with capital market regulations
before the commencement of the Initial Public Offer (IPO).
the aim of the IPO Beauty Parade, is to access potential
partners and determine in what ways they could be of support to the company.
He listed the areas of partnership required to include: Investor Relations, IPO
Readiness Advisers, and Investment Bank Partners.
Reiterating that the company with the best offer in terms of project partnership would be
selected for each of the three categories.
An IPO is a public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional
investors.
The PIA provides for the NNPC Ltd to list its shares in the capital market in line with
the provisions of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990.