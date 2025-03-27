NNPC Ltd Ready for Initial Public Offer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is at the final stage

of getting listed in the capital market, This in keeping with the provisions of the

Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

A Statement by Olufemi Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

disclosed that the Company’s Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

(CFIO), Olugbenga Oluwaniyi, at a consultative meeting with partners at the

NNPC Towers, Abuja

He said NNPC Ltd is currently engaging with prospective partners in an exercise

tagged, “NNPC Ltd. IPO Beauty Parade in line with capital market regulations

before the commencement of the Initial Public Offer (IPO).

the aim of the IPO Beauty Parade, is to access potential

partners and determine in what ways they could be of support to the company.

He listed the areas of partnership required to include: Investor Relations, IPO

Readiness Advisers, and Investment Bank Partners.

Reiterating that the company with the best offer in terms of project partnership would be

selected for each of the three categories.

An IPO is a public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional

investors.

The PIA provides for the NNPC Ltd to list its shares in the capital market in line with

the provisions of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990.