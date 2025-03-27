Kogi Government Assures of Partnership with NYSC on Human Capital Development

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has said the state government will deepen partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enhance human capital development through education and youth empowerment.

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah stated this in a keynote address at the launch of the Future Forward Project, an initiative spearheaded by a serving Youth Corp member in the state, Miss Oluwatosin Toluwaloju as part of her community development project in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser on Media to the governor emphasized the commitment of Kogi government under Governor Ododo to development of education and youth empowerment particularly the priority to girl child whom he described as future homemakers, builders in the society.

He stressed that educating the girl child and empowering them with critical leadership skills would have a ripple effect on boys and the larger society.

He assured that the State government would sustain collaboration with the NYSC to drive community development projects noting that the government is ensuring students in basic education would not only receive formal education but also acquire essential skills for self actualisation.

Isah commended the founder of the Future Forward Project for the initiative, which has impacted over a thousand girls by equipping them with leadership and critical thinking skills and also congratulated winners of the debate competition which featured four secondary secondary schools from Lokoja.

He reaffirmed the commitment of state government to develop education through infrastructure, payment of external examination fees, bursary allowance and scholarship to enhance welfare of students under the free education policy of the government among others initiatives of the state government.

He urged corps members to embrace challenges and take the service year as a life time opportunity to contribute to societal growth by shaping a new generation of innovative thinkers and future leaders.

The Future Forward Project is aimed at equipping young female students with critical thinking and leadership skills and it has impacted 887 students across Lokoja metropolis in areas of menstrual health, self esteem and practical lessons on decision making and problem solving.

Ismaila Isah