House Rescinds Resolutions On Two Bills

The House of Representatives has rescinded its resolution on the second reading of two bills seeking to review provisions for immunity clause and capital punishment in the 1999 Constitution.

Leader of the House Julius Ihonvbere raised the rescission motion citing the need for lawmakers to hold further consultations on the bills.

Meanwhile, the House at Thursday’s plenary took the second reading of 31 Constitution alteration bills, including a proposal for a return to parliamentary system of government.