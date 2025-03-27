FG Flags Off Construction of phase 2B Onitsha 2nd Niger Bridge Bypass

The federal government has flagged off Construction of phase 2B of the access road to the second Niger Bridge within the Anambra state axis.

Minister of Works , David Umahi expresses the resolve by President Bola Tinubu to improve the nation’s gross domestic products, GDP. by providing a quality road network that integrates economic corridors within the nation.

The Minister explains that the Bypass will ease traffic within the cities and towns of Anambra and promote interstate businesses.

Explaining that security facilities will be installed on the roads, the minister also gave insight on modalities for contract payment.