FG Declares Public Holidays For Eid-Fitr

The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the announcement in a statement, congratulates Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and urges them to uphold values of self-discipline, compassion, and peace.

He calls on Nigerians to use the period to pray for national unity and prosperity while celebrating responsibly and supporting the less privileged.

The Minister extends Eid Mubarak wishes on behalf of the government, hoping the season brings happiness and fulfillment to all.