Tinubu Appoints Governing Council And Principal Officers Of Federal University Iyin Ekiti; Names New Pro-chancellor For Federal University Otukpo

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council members, and Principal Officers of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Senator Binta Masi Garba has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council. A seasoned politician, businesswoman, and administrator, Senator Garba represented the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and served consecutively in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011.

The other members of the Governing Council are Prof. Joseph Olurotimi Sanya, Mr. Efe Emefienin Emmanuel, Dr. Joyce Ogunyemi, and Alhaji Dahiru Abdullahi Ruma.

The Principal Officers appointed for the university are Prof. James Olugbenga Aribisala as Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Oluwole Olalere Dada as Registrar, Mrs. Adeniyi Rachael Ajayi as Bursar, and Prof. Isaac Oluwadare Busayo as Librarian.

President Tinubu acknowledged the commendable efforts of Senate Leader Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele in advocating for establishing the new university in Iyin Ekiti.

He encouraged the appointees to leverage their extensive leadership experience and commitment to steer the university toward academic excellence, innovative research, and development.

The new university will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

In addition, President Tinubu has appointed Prof. Muhammed Salihu Audu as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State. He succeeds Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami.

Professor Audu is a distinguished academic and administrator with vast experience in Nigeria’s university system. A Professor of Mathematics at the University of Jos, he previously served as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he led transformative initiatives that enhanced academic and infrastructural development.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President