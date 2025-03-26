President Tinubu Flags Off The Torch Of Unity Movement, Reaffirms Commitment To Sports Development



President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Abuja, flagged off the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting and providing an enabling environment for sports development.

The sports festival tagged the Gateway Games, will take place in Ogun State from May 16 to May 30. President Tinubu described sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth. The President called on the public and private sectors to actively contribute to Nigerian sports development, particularly in infrastructure expansion, talent identification, athlete nurturing, and sponsorship of sporting events. He stressed that enhanced collaboration is essential for advancing the nation’s sporting potential and ensuring Nigeria remains a dominant force in global sports. The President described the Torch of Unity as a symbol of peace, strength, and solidarity. The torch will herald the festival by travelling through all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. “Since the inception of the National Sports Festival in 1973, the games have been a veritable vehicle for the interaction and integration of our young sportsmen and women. “This festival provides a platform for all states and the FCT to showcase their sporting prowess under healthy competition, sportsmanship and friendly interaction to enhance and strengthen national unity.

“The games represent much more than just a competition of athletic skill; they embody the unity, strength, and resilience that define us as a nation. “Every step we take together towards the festival is not merely an act of preparation for a sporting event, but a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to national building through sports,” the President stated. The President recognised the contributions of Nigeria’s sporting legends and paid tribute to Olympic medalist and the National Torch Bearer, Falilat Ogunkoya. He commended her dedication to promoting unity and sports excellence in Nigeria and Africa. The President also extended his best wishes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe Warriors in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, later on Tuesday, expressing confidence in their ability to secure victory. Governor Dapo Abiodun said Ogun State is fully prepared to host a world-class event, welcoming over 10,000 athletes in a festival designed to set new records. He noted that elite Nigerian athletes such as Anthony Joshua and Tobi Amusan would grace the occasion, further reinforcing Nigeria’s status as a global sporting powerhouse. “As Nelson Mandela once said, sports can change the world. They can inspire and unite people in a way that little else can. “The unity torch, as it journeys across the Federation, is not merely a symbol of the forthcoming games but a reflection of our shared aspirations and collective identity. “As the proud host of the 22nd National Sports Festival, we are not only ready to host over 10,000 athletes and officials but also to warmly welcome guests and supporters from every corner of the Federation.

“For the first time in the history of the National Sports Festival, all our athletes will be housed within a single purpose-built facility, ensuring comfort, convenience and camaraderie. “Our sporting infrastructure meets international standards, and we have left no stone unturned in delivering a festival that will set new records in organisation, participation and excellence. “Our facilities are ready, our people are enthusiastic, and our athletes are prepared to showcase the best Nigerian sporting talent to the world,” he said. Governor Abiodun thanked President Tinubu for ensuring peace in Nigeria, emphasising that “without peace, there will be no sports festival.” He commended the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the National Sports Commission (NSC),

the Nigerian Olympic Committee, and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the forthcoming festival. The Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, described the National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics, adding that, for the first time, the Commission has invited the best junior athletes in the country to participate under its sponsorship. He said these young athletes will compete under the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) category, marking a historic inclusion in the festival. Later, at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, the deputy governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, representing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, handed over the Festival Torch of Unity to the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko. President Tinubu received the torch from Dikko, who in turn passed it to the Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Hon. Bukola Olopade, who then entrusted it to Falilat Ogunkoya, the National Torch Bearer, for its journey across the country. Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President