Police Operatives Counter Ambush, Arrest 13 Kidnappers; Recover 11 Assorted Rifles, 89 Rounds Of Ammunition Of Various Calibres, Operational Motorcycles.

In a remarkable display of operational proficiency , operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have carried out multiple diligent operations underscoring the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to enhancing internal security and combating criminal activities across the nation.

On March 11, 2025, at approximately 6:30 PM, operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) were on a special assignment en route to Edo State when they encountered an ambush set by armed kidnappers at Oshara Ganden, a boundary area between Kogi and Edo States. Demonstrating exceptional tactical skills, the operatives overpowered the armed assailants, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The suspects, identified as Tukur Salisu, Sani Abubakar, Mamud Sani, Umar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Salisu Usman, Bashir Audu, and Jibril Haruna, were found in possession of significant weaponry, including one AK-47 rifle with 29 rounds of live ammunition, one new Israeli pump action rifle with 4 cartridges, two pump action rifles with 72 cartridges, a single barrel shotgun with 2 cartridges, and two operational motorcycles.

In a separate operation on January 27, 2025, IRT operatives acted on credible intelligence to arrest Yakubu Musa, 30, and Usman Musa, 25, both from Kaduna State. These suspects were linked to series of kidnappings and cattle rustling activities in the Soba and Ikara regions of the State. During their arrest, three AK-47 rifles and 19 rounds of live ammunition were recovered, further substantiating their involvement in criminal activities.

Additionally, on January 21, 2025, three suspects—Abubakar Lawan (24), Isiaku Abdullahi (35), and Abbas Maisaude (26), were apprehended for criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and kidnapping. The suspects confessed to participating in multiple kidnapping incidents across Rijana, Lambata, Dandume, and Ugama in Kaduna and Niger States. Recovered from them were one AK-49 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, and 28 rounds of live ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional members of their gang.

These successful operations highlight the Nigeria Police Force’s relentless dedication to safeguarding lives and property. Citizens are urged to support the police by providing timely and accurate information, as their cooperation is vital in the fight against crime. To those who choose a life of crime, the Force is resolute in its mission to attain justice. There will be no sanctuary for criminals in Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has commended the operatives for their bravery and dedication, emphasizing the importance of continued vigilance and proactive measures in maintaining law and order. The Force remains resolute in its mission to protect citizens, uphold the rule of law and assure the public that it will continue to take decisive action against criminal elements.

