Information Minister Condoles Governor Radda, on the Passing of His Mother

I am extending my deepest condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, at the age of 93. Losing a mother is an immeasurable loss, especially one who lived a life of grace, wisdom, and devotion to family and community. Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru was a matriarch in every sense and a pillar of strength. On behalf of my family and myself, I would like to commiserate with Governor Radda, his family, and the people of Katsina State in this moment of grief. I pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljannah Firdaus and gives the family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Mohammed Idris (fnipr) Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientati