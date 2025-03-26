Governor Inuwa Yahaya Hails Appointment of CP Bello Shehu as Katsina State Police Commissioner

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has expressed delight over the appointment of CP Bello Shehu, fdc, as the new Commissioner of Police for Katsina State Command.

The Governor, who Described CP Shehu as an illustrious son of Gombe and a thoroughbred cop, lauded his exceptional career trajectory, adding that ” his elevation is a source of immense pride for us, and has reflected the state’s commitment to excellence and the nurturing of leaders who make significant contributions to national development”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed confidence that CP Shehu’s tenure in Katsina would be marked by continued excellence and impactful contributions to fostering peace in line with the National objectives of stability and the well-being of Nigerians, given his extensive experience and steadfast commitment to upholding law and order.

He assured the new Katsina CP of the support and solidarity of the people of Gombe State, as he takes on the new role, emphasizing that his achievements bring immense pride to the entire state.