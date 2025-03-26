News

ECOWAS, EU/ Germany Donate High Caliber ICT Equipment To Nigeria National Defence College

March 26, 2025
ECOWAS, European Union and the German Government have donated state of the art Information and Communications equipment to the National defence college to upscale training to confronting emerging security challenges in the sub-region.

The advanced security equipment expected to enhance operational effectiveness of officers in combating prevailing security challenges in the sub-region.

The National defence college is the highest training institution for the Nigerian Armed forces and a designated centre of excellence for peace support operations and training in West Africa.

