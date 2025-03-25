News

Senate Commends President’s Assent To Devt Commission Establishment

March 25, 2025
Senate has commended President Bola Tinubu for his cooperation with the national assembly to fast track development in the six regions of Nigeria.

The commendation was in response to the assent by President Tinubu to the bills establishing the South West and south south development commissions.
Meanwhile senate has mandated its Committee on federal character to investigate ministries departments and agencies of government to ascertain level of compliance with the constitutional provision on federal character.
Senate has also urged comptroller general of the Nigeria correctional service sylvester nwakuche whose appointment it confirmed Tuesday, to work towards curbing the incidence of prison break in Nigeria

