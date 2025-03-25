Rivers State Sole Administrator Appoints New SSG

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has announced the appointment of Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

His appointment follows careful consideration of his credentials, extensive experience, and performance during the rigorous selection process.

According to a statement made available to the media, Professor Worika’s distinguished career spans the academia, international legal practice, and high-level policy advisory roles, making him uniquely qualified to support the Administrator in the onerous task of achieving the President’s mandate.

Professor Worika, is from Okirika, Rivers State, a globally recognized scholar, legal expert, and administrator with a proven track record in public service and institutional leadership. He holds a Ph.D. in International Environmental and Comparative Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom, and has served in prestigious roles across the academia, international organizations, and government advisory capacities.

Currently the Director of Centre for Advanced Law Research at Rivers State University, Professor Worika has previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt, where he played a pivotal role in curriculum development, accreditation processes, and fostering collaborations between the university and public institutions.

His expertise in policy formulation, conflict resolution, and intergovernmental relations according to the office of the sole administrator, will be invaluable in ensuring stability, efficiency, and transparency in the Administration.