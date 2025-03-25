Reps Receive Proposal For The Creation of Edu State

The House of Representatives Committee on the Constitution Review says there is no going back on its March 26th deadline for submission of proposals for State creation.

This was while receiving a repackaged proposal for the creation of Edu State out of the present Niger State.

The proponents expressed optimism that its latest proposal will meet Constitutional requirements for state creation given the economic potentials and land mass of the proposed Edu state that will comprise eight local governments in the present Niger State.

It would be recalled that 31 proposals for state creation earlier received by the House Committee failed to meet constitutional requirements hence an extension of deadline to March 26, 2025.