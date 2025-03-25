News

First Lady Seeks Support ofTraditional Rulers For Nation Building

March 25, 2025
Nigeria’s First Lady appealed to the traditional institutions across the country to join the campaign for nation building.

She made the appeal at a meeting with the traditional council in Delta state to kickstart her two day working visit to the state.

While highlighting the focus of the present administration in health , she called on the traditional rulers to lend their support in pushing health advocacy among the people.

The First Lady later made a formal presentation of 10, 000 protective gears to midwives and other frontline healthcare workers in South South geopolitical zone, marking the third in the ongoing series of RHI interventions in the health sector.

