EFCC Arrests 133 Suspects Of Ponzi Scheme Academy, Gwagwalada, Abuja

March 25, 2025
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrests 133 suspects at a ponzi scheme Academy in Abuja.

A statement by the head of media and publicity of the commission says, the Academy located in Gwagwalada is in the business of recruiting young Nigerians who are trained to recruit more citizens into the scheme with the promise of getting unrealistic profit returns.

The suspects are enrolled into a training codenamed: “Special Training for New Generation Billionaire” by obtaining a form the promoters called “Independent Representative Application Form”.

The EFCC carried out the operation in collaboration with officers and men of 176 Guards Battalion, Nigerian Army.

Items recovered from the suspects include phones, computers and other electronic gadgets.

The suspects will be arraign before a competent court of jurisdiction as soon as investigations are concluded.

