Zamfara State Governor Commends The Gallantry Of Ten Members of Community Protection Guards/ Vigilantes Killed In Terrorists Ambush

March 24, 2025
Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has commended the gallantry of the six members of the community protection guards and four local vigilantes killed in a terrorists ambush while returning from a successful operation.
Several others were injured in that ambush by terrorists in Anka Local Government Area of the State.
The operatives were reportedly returning from a successful joint operation led by the Nigerian Army, which resulted in the killing of several terrorists in the area.

Governor Dauda Lawal who confirmed the tragedy in a statement, said two members of the community Protection Guards and one local vigilante are still missing.

The Governor prays that Almighty Allah accepts the souls of those who paid the supreme price and gives their families the fortitude to bear the tragic loss.

The governor has directed that immediate medical assistance be offered to the injured while families of the deceased be provided with relief materials.

