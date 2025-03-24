Minister Orders Probe Into Koton Karfe Jail Break

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered immediate probe into the jail break incident at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi State.



The Minister describes the incident as unfortunate, and vows to ensure all fleeing inmates are captured leveraging the service’s robust biometrics and already deployed technology solutions.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Babatunde Alao, the Minister of Interior has also directed the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.