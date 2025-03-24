Kotonkarfe Jailbreak: Kogi Govt Vows to Unravel Mystery, Apprehend Masterminds

….expresses concerns over possible internal compromise

Kogi State Government has vowed to work with security agencies to uncover the circumstances surrounding an early morning jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Center in Kotonkarfe, where 12 inmates escaped. Officials have confirmed that one of the escapees has already been rearrested and is providing valuable information to law enforcement.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, described the incident as “unfortunate” and assured citizens that the government is taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.

“The theory that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns. This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest the fleeing inmates, and identify possible saboteurs within the system,” Fanwo said.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser to collaborate with the Federal Correctional Center and other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again. The state government has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting federal security agencies through logistics and other necessary resources to enhance their operational effectiveness.

Fanwo commended the swift response of security agencies in handling the situation and urged residents to remain vigilant. “We call on the public to report any suspicious individuals in their communities. Anyone found harboring an escaped inmate will be held accountable,” he warned.

While investigations continue, the government has assured residents that the situation is under control. “There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority,” Fanwo added.

Security agencies are intensifying efforts to track down the remaining escapees, and authorities have promised to provide updates as the situation unfolds.