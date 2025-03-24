Gombe: Project Update on Power Infrastructure at Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park

The Electricity Substation at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial park, Dadinkowa, Gombe is now nearing full completion, with the erection of the 132 KV Bay Extensions Gantry Towers, beams, and other equipment successfully completed.

The remaining tasks include the interconnection and earthing works, which are expected to be finalized soon.

The completion of the power infrastructure is a key milestone in the development of the industrial park.

With this development, the park is set to offer a reliable, stable, and independent power supply, eliminating major barriers to industrial growth. This, as envisioned by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, will boost productivity and make the park an irresistible destination for investors by ensuring that businesses are not held back by the frequent power outages that have long plagued industrial sectors in Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya established the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park to serve as a robust industrial hub that will promote economic growth, attract both local and foreign investments, and create job opportunities for the people of Gombe State and the northeast subregion.

The Park is expected to host a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, agro-processing, and light industrial ventures. It is expected to serve as a catalyst for regional economic growth by creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, stimulating local economies, and solidifying the position of Gombe State as a hub for industrial development in the north east, and best destination for business in Nigeria.

Ismaila Uba Misilli