World Water Day: Gombe Gov Restates Commitment to Sustainable Access to Clean, Safe Drinking Water for Citizens

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has joined the international community in commemorating the 2025 World Water Day, stressing his administration’s commitment to ensuring sustainable access to clean and safe drinking water for citizens.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 each year to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the millions of people without access to safe water. The day emphasizes the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

In a goodwill message to mark the day,

Governor Inuwa Yahaya acknowledged the vital role of water in public health, environmental sustainability, and economic development, pointing out that his administration has prioritized investments in water infrastructure and resource management since assuming office in 2019.

He assured that his government will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to expand access to potable water, enhance climate-resilient infrastructure, and strengthen policies that guarantee a water-secure future for Gombe State.

“As a government, we recognize that access to clean water is not just a basic necessity but a fundamental right that directly impacts health, agriculture, and livelihoods. This is why we have been deliberate in expanding water supply systems, strengthening institutional frameworks, and enhancing sustainable water management practices across Gombe State,” the governor stated.

To meet the state’s growing water demand, he pointed out his administration’s extensive expansion and upgrade of the Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme, aimed at improving water distribution to underserved households and communities within and around Gombe metropolis.

He further noted that the administration has prioritized water supply in rural areas by constructing solar-powered boreholes to address the pressing water needs of remote communities.

“Through various initiatives, such as the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme, as well as the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) and Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Projects, we have constructed hundreds of boreholes to alleviate acute water shortages, particularly in rural areas,” he noted.

The Governor added that water supply has been integrated into all government policies and plans, including health sector revitalization efforts, where all upgraded healthcare facilities have been equipped with solar-powered water sources to ensure optimal operations, public hygiene, and safety.

Further demonstrating his administration’s commitment to sustainable water governance, the governor explained that the government has provided the necessary institutional framework for effective water supply. This includes the establishment of the Small Town Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STWSSA) in 2023 to bridge the gap between urban and rural water services.

Also, the state government has upgraded the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) units in local government areas to full-fledged departmentsto ensure better coordination and service delivery at the grassroots level.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated that these strategic interventions are in line with his administration’s long-term vision as outlined in the Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM) and contribute directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6, which advocates for universal access to clean water and sanitation.

“As we mark this year’s International Water Day, I call on all stakeholders to join forces in protecting our water resources, preventing pollution, and advocating for sustainable water management practices. Together, we can ensure clean and accessible water for present and future generations,” the governor stated.