The Commission will leverage JAMB infrastructures in its learning and planning activities -Prof. Olaopa.

In his effort to scale-up the ongoing reform in the Commission and the necessity to achieve his objectives in the Federal Civil Service; the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa has said that the Commission will leverage Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) infrastructural facilities to drive its recruitment processes.

He stated this on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of JAMB; Prof. Ishaq Oloyede in his office. He commended Oloyede for his efforts in repositioning JAMB. He also said he was impressed in the international best practices adopted by JAMB in its operations which enhanced its integrity.

Olaopa who came with his Hon. Commissioners and Management Staff, disclosed that the Commission has an established interactions with JAMB through his predecessor, Dr. Bello Tukur Ingawa. He said the visit was to strengthen this interaction further by tapping from the technical experience of JAMB to innovatively develop core mandates of the Commission.

According to him, the Federal Civil Service Commission’s processes of recruitment, promotion and discipline are currently being conducted manually. He, therefore, solicited the collaboration of JAMB in this regard in order to enhance the Commission’s operational activities.

He said, “We want JAMB to provide us with technical support at least in our learning and our planning”

The Chairman asserts that restoring competency based HR practice and merit system in civil service will be meaningless if reforms does not embrace technology; saying that the Commission intends to leverage on JAMB infrastructures to achieve this.

Olaopa disclosed that the Commission will intensify its partnership with JAMB through various operational collaborations and robust engagements that will enable the Commission to generate sufficient historical data on recruitment and time series.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede thanked the FCSC Chairman for the visit. He said that Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is one of the highly respected organization by the Board. As he eulogized Prof. Olaopa’s pedigree in the field of public administration as well as his private and public sector contributions; he emphasized that the Board select the kind of organisation it partners with, adding that JAMB does not collaborate based on money but on the credibility of the organisation involve.

The helmsman said he was impressed with what Olaopa was doing at the Commission as he intends to innovate its operational activities within the international best practices.

Oloyede advised FCSC Chairman to gradually digitize its recruitment process first before embarking on other core mandates of the Commission for a seamless transition.

He pledged to technically support the Commission in its reform and re-engineering agenda. The courtesy visit ended with Q & A session.

