Retirees Need No ‘Connections’ to Receive Benefits”– Kogi Pension Boss

The Kogi State Government has assured retirees that pension and gratuity payments are now processed transparently, eliminating the need for personal connections or lobbying before benefits are paid to retirees.

Director-General of the Kogi State Pension Commission, Mariam Abedo, disclosed this in an Exclusive Chat with the Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah who was on a courtesy visit to her office in Lokoja.

She explained that the government has introduced a technology-driven payment system that ensures fairness and efficiency.

“Once a retiree’s documentation is complete, their payment is processed without any influence. We currently process over 200 retirees daily,” she stated.

Abedo further disclosed that the commission has significantly cleared pension arrears as the state has consistently made funds available to meet obligations of retirees.

She emphasized that transparency and accountability have improved the commission’s operations, making the payment process smoother and more reliable.

Abedo also warned retirees against falling victim to individuals who claim they can influence payments of benefits, stressing that all entitlements are processed strictly on merit.

She commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for prioritizing the welfare of pensioners and reassured retirees that payments would continue as funds are available to the commission to pay benefits to retirees in the state.

Government House Media Team

March 23rd 2025